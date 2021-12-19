LCMS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $249,934.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. LCMS has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $249,934.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.63 or 0.08273376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00076557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.28 or 1.00018836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

