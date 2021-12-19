Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $195.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $191.00.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.13.

LEA opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $9,061,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

