Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 25,097 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

