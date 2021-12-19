Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 74,832,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,354,818. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

