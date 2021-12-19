Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

