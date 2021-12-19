Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

