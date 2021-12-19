Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

