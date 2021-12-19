Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,982 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.