Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.59 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

