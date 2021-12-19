Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

