Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have commented on LGGNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

LGGNY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 17,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,843. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

