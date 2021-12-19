LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.25. LianBio shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 991 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that LianBio will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

