Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to announce $354.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,495,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,396. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

