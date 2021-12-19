Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,187,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $8,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $9,035,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

