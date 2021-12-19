Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

LAC stock opened at C$37.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

