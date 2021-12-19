Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 51,226 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 451.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GAN worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 103.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.37. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

