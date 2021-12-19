Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average is $242.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

