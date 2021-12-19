Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

