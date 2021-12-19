LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

