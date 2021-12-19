Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.13.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $139.09 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

