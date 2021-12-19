Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $91.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.