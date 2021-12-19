Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,580,000 after purchasing an additional 679,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,708,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,918,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

