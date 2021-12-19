Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LZRFY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

