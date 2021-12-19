Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of LZRFY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.91.
