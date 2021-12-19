Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

