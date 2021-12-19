Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

