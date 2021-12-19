Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

