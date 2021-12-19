Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

