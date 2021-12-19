Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

