Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

