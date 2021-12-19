Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Head to Head Contrast

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luther Burbank and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.71 $39.91 million $1.41 9.08 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.22 $20.35 million $2.31 9.27

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 31.82% 12.71% 1.13% Central Valley Community Bancorp 35.29% 11.64% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

