Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $156.63.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
