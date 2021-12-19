Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

