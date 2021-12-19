Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 763,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.38. 1,301,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

