Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Main Street Capital worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Truist Securities raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

MAIN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

