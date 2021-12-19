Mainstream For The Underground Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $6,688.43 and approximately $11,031.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.61 or 0.08311110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.73 or 0.99751341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net

