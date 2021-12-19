Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,512,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 245,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

