Mariya K. Trickett Sells 4,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $158.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,767,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

