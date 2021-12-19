Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.