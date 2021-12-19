Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 301,826 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

