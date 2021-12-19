Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 580,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MLM traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.35. 710,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,311. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $267.06 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $376.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.