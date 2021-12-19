Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 858 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

