Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $921.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

