Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.