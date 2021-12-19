Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 149 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

