Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 257 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,268,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.22. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

