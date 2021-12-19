MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

