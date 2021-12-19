Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

