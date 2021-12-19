Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.19 and its 200-day moving average is $356.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

