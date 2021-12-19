MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $154.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the lowest is $152.58 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 244,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,280. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.