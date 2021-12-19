Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

