MATH (MATH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $410,863.00

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, MATH has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One MATH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and approximately $410,863.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (MATH) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

Buying and Selling MATH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MATH directly using U.S. dollars.

